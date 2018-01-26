The Kitten Bowl

For the first time ever, feline football takes the spotlight on Super Bowl Sunday. The Hallmark Channel’s Kitten Bowl replaces Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl as this year’s animal entertainment, with taping set to take place on Jan. 26 ahead of a TV broadcast on Feb. 4. Fans can watch live at the former department store space now called the Dayton’s Project on Nicollet Mall, or watch the TV broadcast on game day. 

