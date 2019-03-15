The Hobbit

The J.R.R. Tolkien classic has now turned into a children's play, to accompany the book and the movie. In the story, Bilbo Baggins, a hobbit homebody, finds himself embarking on adventures instead of holed up at home.

Actors take on several roles for the play, but actors include Joy Dolo as Gandalf, H. Adam Harris, Becca Hart, Dean Holt, and Reed Sigmund.

Children's Theatre Company has won a Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre and is the only Minnesota theatre to receive three Tony nominations.