The Highwaymen

to Google Calendar - The Highwaymen - 2017-02-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Highwaymen - 2017-02-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Highwaymen - 2017-02-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Highwaymen - 2017-02-04 00:00:00

Buy Tickets

History Theatre 30 E. 10th St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101

To us, I-94 is the highway that gets us where we need to go (or the highway where we sit in traffic for too long), but to the residents of the old Rondo neighborhood, it was what destroyed their home and St. Paul's largest African-American community. And now you get to learn more about how the decision was made to change everything. Tickets $25 - $40. Click here for schedule of showtimes. 

Info

History Theatre 30 E. 10th St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101 View Map

Theater

Visit Event Website

Buy Tickets

to Google Calendar - The Highwaymen - 2017-02-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Highwaymen - 2017-02-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Highwaymen - 2017-02-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Highwaymen - 2017-02-04 00:00:00

© 2016 MSP Communications, Inc

All rights reserved

Channels

Company Info

Subscriptions

pinterest instagram RSS
Built with Metro Publisher™