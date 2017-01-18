The Highwaymen
History Theatre 30 E. 10th St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101
To us, I-94 is the highway that gets us where we need to go (or the highway where we sit in traffic for too long), but to the residents of the old Rondo neighborhood, it was what destroyed their home and St. Paul's largest African-American community. And now you get to learn more about how the decision was made to change everything. Tickets $25 - $40. Click here for schedule of showtimes.
Info
