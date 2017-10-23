The Heart and Soul Queen of New Orleans
N'awlins ain't N'awlins without its music. Come for a taste of that classic New Orleans jazz as Live at the Guthrie and the Dakota Jazz Club host Irma Thomas ("Soul Queen of New Orleans"), the Blind Boys of Alabama, and the Preservation Hall Legacy Quintet. Skip the $200 plane ticket to Louisiana and let these artists bring New Orleans' French Quarter to you.
