For the third time this year, The Great Northern presents the iconic 133rd annual Saint Paul Winter Carnival, the City of Lakes Loppet, and the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships. In addition, they will be hosting a concert on Nicollet Mall, FrogFest Curling Event, a documentary series on "Finding Hygge" and "Lure of the North."

Dozens of activities include the Pioneer Press Treasure Hunt, Vulcan Snow Park Snow Sculptures, a giant show slide at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, ice bars, and much more.