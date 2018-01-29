Back by popular demand, the St. Paul Chef Experience elevates the Great Northern Festival to a whole new level. Returning local chefs Adam Eaton (Saint Dinette) and Thomas Boemer (Corner Table, Revival) join newcomers Tim McKee and Shane Oporto in an outdoor celebration of the two best things about the North: bitter cold and delicious food. Between bites, check out some killer ice sculptures, play outdoor games, and enjoy live music from The Current’s DJ Jade. Tickets are $45 for general admission, $125 for VIP.