The Great Leap

to Google Calendar - The Great Leap - 2019-01-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Great Leap - 2019-01-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Great Leap - 2019-01-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Great Leap - 2019-01-12 00:00:00

BUY TICKETS

Guthrie Theater 818 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415

When an American basketball team travels to Beijing for an exhibition game in 1989, the drama goes deeper than the strain between countries. For two men with a past and one teen with a future, the game is a chance to claim personal victories on and off the court. This fiercely perceptive play explores standing your ground, and the cultural and political consequences of doing such. Tickets begin at $29.

Info
Guthrie Theater 818 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415 View Map
Theater
612-377-2224
BUY TICKETS
to Google Calendar - The Great Leap - 2019-01-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Great Leap - 2019-01-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Great Leap - 2019-01-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Great Leap - 2019-01-12 00:00:00