The Great Leap
Guthrie Theater 818 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415
When an American basketball team travels to Beijing for an exhibition game in 1989, the drama goes deeper than the strain between countries. For two men with a past and one teen with a future, the game is a chance to claim personal victories on and off the court. This fiercely perceptive play explores standing your ground, and the cultural and political consequences of doing such. Tickets begin at $29.
Info
Guthrie Theater 818 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415 View Map
Theater