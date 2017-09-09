The Gray Matter Series: Pop-up Gallery & Retail Experience

Part of Fashion Week Minnesota, the Gray Matter Series is a photographic collaboration that began with Fall 2017 collection of gray hats and colorful abstract paintings from Ruby3 by Anna Lee. Collaborators include Lauren Kristi Photography, Melanie Haroldson, Kelsy Osterman of KLO Hair, Fatima Olive Beauty, Hannah Todd, Hilary Davis Design, Stephanie Lake Design, and Emma Berg. The event is free and open to the public. Both Saturday and Sunday, the event goes from 12-5 p.m.