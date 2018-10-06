The Grasshopper Rebellion Circus

In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre 1500 E. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407

Looking for a show that goes beyond satisfying your mind? Bread and Puppet Theater is coming to town and will satisfy your stomach too. The theater company will deliver exactly what its name suggests. Theater with a side of bread. Don't miss its performance of The Grasshopper Rebellion Circus which will cover 6000 years of human history. The performance will critique human power over time with a particular look at the complications it causes in today's world. Catch it on Friday, October 6 or Saturday, October 7. 

Info
In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre 1500 E. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407 View Map
Art, Theater
612-721-2535
