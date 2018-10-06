Looking for a show that goes beyond satisfying your mind? Bread and Puppet Theater is coming to town and will satisfy your stomach too. The theater company will deliver exactly what its name suggests. Theater with a side of bread. Don't miss its performance of The Grasshopper Rebellion Circus which will cover 6000 years of human history. The performance will critique human power over time with a particular look at the complications it causes in today's world. Catch it on Friday, October 6 or Saturday, October 7.