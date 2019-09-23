The Cedar Cultural Center will celebrate the opening of its 31st season at the Global Roots Festival. With the Cultural Center's mission being to "promote intercultural appreciation and understanding through global music," this is the perfect way to launch into a new season.

Featured artists include Les Filles De Illghadad, Fidel Nadel with Mr. Pauer, Kim So Ra, Lankum and DJ AfroTroniX. Tickets are free, just be sure to reserve yours before heading to any event. Doors open at 7:00 pm and the shows will start at 7:30 pm.