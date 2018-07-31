The George Maurer Jazz Group
Plymouth Congregational Church 1900 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
If jazz feels strange and unrelatable to you, clear your schedule for the last Tuesday in July. The George Maurer Jazz Group concludes Plymouth Church's Summer Music Series with a jazzy bang, bringing their trademark energy and classic tunes to church. The free concert kicks off at 7 p.m.
