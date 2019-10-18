A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder
Old Log Theatre 5185 Meadville St., Greenwood, Minnesota 55331
This musical comedy follows the plot of charming Monty Navarro, who sets out to inherit the family fortune by eliminating a few links in the line of succession. He also faces a romance triangle of comedic proportions–involving a married woman and a distant cousin. A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, winner of four Tony awards in 2014, now comes to the Old Log Theater under director Eric Morris.
Tickets start at $30.
