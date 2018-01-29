The Fan Gallery at Mall of America
Mall of America 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington, Minnesota 55425
You’ve watched them on ESPN. You’ve read their weekly columns and post-game analysis. You’ve listened to their hot takes about your home team and shamelessly argued back through your car radio, and now, you get to see it all go down in person. Get a first-hand look at how your favorite local and national media members get their scoops at the free Fan Gallery and Media Row in the Mall of America (north side, level 3).
