The Expressionist Figure: 100 Years of Modern and Contemporary Drawing

Walker Art Center 725 Vineland Place , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

Different media, such as collage, ink, crayon, graphite, watercolor, pastel, and more show how expressive the human body can be. Some pieces tap into fantasy, erotica, social commentary, portraiture, and more.

The collection includes works by Andy Warhol, Jasper Johns, Edgar Degas, Henri Matisse, Joan Miró, Pablo Picasso, Chuck Close, Paul Klee, Gustav Klimt, and several other artists. 

Walker Art Center 725 Vineland Place , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403 View Map
612-375-7600
