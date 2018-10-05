The End of TV
Set in a lo-fi video and shadow puppetry dystopia, The End of TV explores the quest to find meaning in life despite the commercialism of late capitalism. From Manual Cinema, a performance collective, design studio, and film/video production company out of Chicago, this show holds two sides of the American Dream in contrast: the technicolor promise of TV ads and the failure of reality witnessed in an era of industrial decline. Tickets are $28.
