The End of TV

The O'Shaughnessy 2004 Randolph Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55105

Set in a lo-fi video and shadow puppetry dystopia, The End of TV explores the quest to find meaning in life despite the commercialism of late capitalism. From Manual Cinema, a performance collective, design studio, and film/video production company out of Chicago, this show holds two sides of the American Dream in contrast: the technicolor promise of TV ads and the failure of reality witnessed in an era of industrial decline. Tickets are $28. 

The O'Shaughnessy 2004 Randolph Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55105
651-690-6700
