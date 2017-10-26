The Dream Channel — Episode 3
Open Eye Figure Theatre 506 E. 24th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404
If you (or a professional dancer, more like) dreamed you were dancing...and on TV...it might look a little bit like this. Zhauna Franks, dancer and choreographer, in partnership with the Open Eye Figure Theatre, has created "the subconscious of a sleepless dreamer 24 hours a day complete with commercial interruption." Tickets $23.
Dance, Theater