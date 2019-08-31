The Current's Music On-A-Stick
Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Dan Patch Ave. and Nelson St., Falcon Heights, Minnesota 55108
Folk, Americana singer Brandi Carlile is joined by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Blue Hall of Fame icon Mavis Staples, and 21-year-old up-and-comer Savannah Conley on the Grandstand Stage at the State Fair. Tickets for The Current's Music On-A-Stick start at $51.
Info
State Fair Event