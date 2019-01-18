The Current's 14th Birthday Party
First Avenue 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Join the Current and First Avenue for a rockin' two night celebration of the station's cultural legacy around the metro and beyond! Friday's artist lineup includes Twin Cities pop and grunge group Scrunchies, Nashville singer-songwriter Rayland Baxter, indie rock trio Bad Bad Hats, and Minneapolis' punk-rockers The Suburbs. Saturday features Porcupine, Annie Mack and J.S. Ondara, along with indie superstars Cloud Cult.
