The Current's 14th Birthday Party

Join the Current and First Avenue for a rockin' two night celebration of the station's cultural legacy around the metro and beyond! Friday's artist lineup includes Twin Cities pop and grunge group Scrunchies, Nashville singer-songwriter Rayland Baxter, indie rock trio Bad Bad Hats, and Minneapolis' punk-rockers The Suburbs. Saturday features Porcupine, Annie Mack and J.S. Ondara, along with indie superstars Cloud Cult. 

First Avenue 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403 View Map
Google Calendar - The Current's 14th Birthday Party - 2019-01-18 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Current's 14th Birthday Party - 2019-01-18 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Current's 14th Birthday Party - 2019-01-18 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Current's 14th Birthday Party - 2019-01-18 20:00:00