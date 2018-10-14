The Conversation Continues with the Honorable Walter Mondale

The Saint Paul Hotel 350 Market St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102

Fifty years after the passage of the Voting Rights Act, things have changed quite a bit, and former VP Walter Mondale has some thoughts on the matter. A discussion hosted by retired MPR host Gary Eichten gives attendees the opportunity to ask questions of Mondale, and hear what he has to say after all these years. Single tickets begin at $150.

The Saint Paul Hotel 350 Market St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
