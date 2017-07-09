The Color Run Dream Tour

Google Calendar - The Color Run Dream Tour - 2017-07-09 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Color Run Dream Tour - 2017-07-09 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Color Run Dream Tour - 2017-07-09 09:00:00 iCalendar - The Color Run Dream Tour - 2017-07-09 09:00:00

Buy Tickets

Minnesota State Fairgrounds 1265 Snelling Ave. N., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55108

The largest 5k event series in the world is bringing its Dream Tour to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds on Sunday, July 9. On top of the classic Color Zones, this year's 5k will also include a brand new Foam Zone, complete with colored foam made to represent your "most colorful dream of all." Tickets $45 - $50.

Info
Minnesota State Fairgrounds 1265 Snelling Ave. N., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55108 View Map
Festival, Party, Special Events
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - The Color Run Dream Tour - 2017-07-09 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Color Run Dream Tour - 2017-07-09 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Color Run Dream Tour - 2017-07-09 09:00:00 iCalendar - The Color Run Dream Tour - 2017-07-09 09:00:00

© 2017 MSP Communications, Inc

All rights reserved

Channels

Company Info

Subscriptions

pinterest instagram RSS
Built with Metro Publisher™