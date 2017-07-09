The Color Run Dream Tour
Minnesota State Fairgrounds 1265 Snelling Ave. N., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55108
The largest 5k event series in the world is bringing its Dream Tour to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds on Sunday, July 9. On top of the classic Color Zones, this year's 5k will also include a brand new Foam Zone, complete with colored foam made to represent your "most colorful dream of all." Tickets $45 - $50.
Minnesota State Fairgrounds 1265 Snelling Ave. N., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55108
Festival, Party, Special Events