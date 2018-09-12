The Church Basement Ladies: You Smell Barn

You Smell Barn is the seventh installment in The Church Basement Ladies series. The comedic musical features hotdishes, Jello molds, girdles, and more. The Church Basement Ladies will highlight farm life in the 1950s with a dose of humor. Performances happen every day of the week except for Monday. There are no shows December 24-26 but you have until February 14 to see it. Tickets start at $32.