Forget Hallmark holiday movies–this season, the Minnesota Opera performs Rossini's romantic-comedy, dubbed a modern favorite, The Barber of Seville. Figaro, Seville's clever barber central to the plot, helps a woman find true love–but like all rom-coms, nothing goes according to plan. Daniela Mack and her real-life husband Alek Shrader star as sweethearts in this iconic comedy.

Tickets start at $25.