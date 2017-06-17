The Art of Boxing, Sport of Ballet

Highschool for Recording Arts 1166 University Ave. W., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55104

The St. Paul Ballet has teamed up with an unusual partner for their latest production: Element Kickboxing. Combining the best elements of both art and sport, this groundbreaking show has been in the making for awhile, and will highlight the grace, athleticism, and shared rituals between kickboxing and classical ballet in both the boxing ring and on the arts stage.

Art, Theater

