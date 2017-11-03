The Architect
Cowles Center for Dance & Performing Arts 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Mathew Janczewski's ARENA DANCES is leaving the structures and buildings behind and diving into the architecture of human motion — dance. Come for the "idiosyncratic and intricate movement" and/or the interactive set design. Leave your old tap shoes at home though — it's not that interactive. Tickets $18.
Art, Dance