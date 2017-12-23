The 1968 Exhibit
Minnesota History Center 345 Kellogg Blvd. W., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
Sure, we've traded the peace sign for the dab and psychedelic rock for EDM, but how much has really changed in 50 years? Come explore the world of yesteryear at the Minnesota History Museum's "The 1968 Exhibit" — from the 1968 Olympic Torch to presidential campaign artifacts to a full-size replica of the Apollo 8 capsule. History Center admission $6 - $12.
