The 133rd St. Paul Winter Carnival
Kellogg Park 62 W Kellogg Blvd, Minneapolis, Minnesota
The Saint Paul Winter Carnival is an annual gathering in Kellogg that brings in over 250,000 visitors a year, with live entertainment, an ice sculpture garden, ice carvers, vendor booths, and more!
Other Carnival sites will include Landmark Center and the Vulcan Snow Park at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. The Carnival takes place Thursdays-Sundays between January 24th and February 3rd. The Kellogg Mall Park Hours are:
- Thursday: 5pm – 9pm
- Friday: 5pm – 10pm
- Saturday: 10am – 10pm
- Sunday: 10am – 5pm
Info
