The 10th Annual Summer Beer Dabbler

CHS Field 360 N. Broadway St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101

Celebrate a decade of Summer Beer Dabblers in the best way possible: by going to the 10th annual Summer Beer Dabbler. This year's craft brew fest features returning local favorites like Fulton and Surly, along with dabbler newcomers like Dual Citizen, Imminent, and Warpigs. All told, there will be more than 350 beers to sample. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 8.

Info
