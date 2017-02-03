The 10th Anniversary Arc Gala
Marriott City Center 30 S. 7th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
Celebrate the work that The Arc Greater Twin Cities is doing in our communities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Enjoy dinner and drinks, dancing, a performance by Kevin Kling, and getting the chance to walk away your silent auction winnings of a stay at a vineyard in Sonoma or a private dinner for eight made by Chef Gavin Kaysen (or any of the other incredible opportunities). Tickets $175.
