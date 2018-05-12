Thaïs

Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 345 Washington St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102

Jules Massenet's sensual opera gets its Twin Cities debut at the Ordway. A pious monk in 4th century Egypt becomes obsessed with converting Thaïs, a beautiful courtesan and priestess of Venus, to Christianity. But it turns out his motivation might be more lustful than religious. Minnesota-born soprano Kelly Kaduce (The Shining) plays the titular role in the Minnesota Opera's production, which runs from May 12-20. 

