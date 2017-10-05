Textile Garage Sale Pop Up

Textile Center 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414

The Textile Garage Sale held each April has become so beloved that Textile Center is now bringing you  the Textile Garage Sale Pop Up. The 

As donations arrive Thursday, October 5, 10 am – 1 pm, more than 200 volunteers help sort, price and make sure every last detail is prepared. Donations include unneeded fabric, yard, thread, books, buttons, sewing machines, knitting materials, and so much more.

Friday night is the preview sale from 6 —8 pm, where Textile Center's biggest fans will have first dibs on everything the sale has to offer, including the “Oval Room” of premium merchandise, looms, and sewing machines. Live music and refreshments will make the kickoff top notch.

The big day is Saturday from 10 am—4 pm, but make sure you come before the sale even starts because lines are anticipated to start bright and early. You know what the say, early bird gets the worm!

