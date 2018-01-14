TeamNorthxTarget Snow Day

Target and Askov Finlayson are teaming up to bring you a full day of winter activities and games for the entire family. Enjoy all your winter-wonderland favorites: dog sledding, snow tubing, and life-sized bubble hockey, then warm up with a treat from the snack shack. DJs Brian Oake and Jill Riley from The Current will be on site spinning tunes, and brand new merch from Askov Finlayson for Target will be available for purchase. The event is free!