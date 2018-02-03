Taste of the NFL
Saint Paul RiverCentre 175 West Kellogg Blvd. , Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
Titans of industry, both culinary and athletic, clash in the best possible way at the annual Party With a Purpose. Superstar chefs from around the country team up with Hall of Famers and current NFL players for a tasty night of fundraising. Proceeds from the event are donated to food banks in each of the 32 NFL cities.
