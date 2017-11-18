Taste of the NFL
Sheraton Hotel - Bloomington 5601 W. 78th St., Bloomington, Minnesota 55439
Before it comes home to Minnesota for Super Bowl week, Taste of the NFL is stopping at The Lex and The Sheraton for some fall football dining. Chef Todd English of Olives and Todd English Food Hall is teaming up with former Vikings Ben Leber, Matt Birk, and Paul Krause to raise money for hunger relief with delicious cuisine. Tickets $100.
Info
Sheraton Hotel - Bloomington 5601 W. 78th St., Bloomington, Minnesota 55439 View Map
Benefits & Fundraisers, Food & Drink, Special Events