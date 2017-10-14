Taste of the NFL
The Lexington 1096 Grand Ave, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55105
Before it comes home to Minnesota for Super Bowl week, Taste of the NFL is stopping at The Lex and The Sheraton for some fall football dining. Chef Thomas Boemer of Corner Table and Revival is teaming up with former Vikings Ben Leber, Matt Birk, and others to raise money for hunger relief with delicious cuisine. Tickets $150.
Info
