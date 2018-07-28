Tangletown Gardens' Garden and Art Tour
Wise Acre Eatery 5401 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55419
Tangletown Garden's annual Garden and Art Tour, a self-guided walking tour of the Twin Cities' best gardens and local art, just leveled up. This year, following the walking tour, stick around at Wise Acre Eatery for food, drinks, and a music festival featuring Chris Koza, Romantica, Black Market Brass, and Billy Johnson.
Info
Wise Acre Eatery 5401 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55419 View Map
Art, Festival, Food & Drink, Live Music