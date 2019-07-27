Tangletown Garden, Art & Music

Tour several Minneapolis home gardens and the local artists at each spot from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. After, camp out at Wise Acre for food, drinks, and live music.

The garden tour is $35 in advance, and $40 at the door (with entry to the music festival included). Tickets to the music festival alone are $5 each.

Musical lineup includes Little Fevers, Annie Mack, and Billy Johnson.