Takeover: Morrill Hall Gallery Reception

Takeover: Morrill Hall is an exhibit that celebrates the anniversary of 70 black University of Minnesota students taking over Morrill Hall for 24 hours, resulting in the foundation of an African American Studies department.

The exhibit is part of a yearlong series called "1968/69-2018/19: Historic Upheavals, Enduring Aftershocks," presented by the University Honors Program, Northrop, and the Institute for Advanced Study.