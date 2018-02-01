Tailgate the Market

It’s lunchtime fun at Kitchen in the Market, boosted by bubbles of course, where you’ll learn how to cook four gameday dishes, and then eat them. Stuffed wings, hotdish, possibly a cheesesteak or a lobster roll, can all be mastered then eaten for $100/person. 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m. . . . Or show up later for #Super Cooking the Market.