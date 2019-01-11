These Shining Lives
Theatre in the Round 245 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454
Based on the true story of four women who worked at a factory in Illinois in the 1920s, painting watch dials to glow in the dark using a special paint made with radium. They developed increasingly severe symptoms, downplayed by the company as well as their own doctors, until they were finally diagnosed with fatal radiation poisoning. Tickets begin at $22.
