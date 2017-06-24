Symphony Ball 2017: A Night on the Silk Road

A night of luxury and culture, the Symphony Ball 2017 theme is A Night on the Silk Road. Reflecting the inspiring culture, arts, cuisine, and landscapes of ancient Turkey and Persia, the night starts off with gourmet cocktails and dinner at the Hilton, followed by a world-class performance by the Orchestra, in collaboration with hometown hero Dessa and other guests. End the night dancing, drinks, and delighting with some of Minnesota's finest.