Symphony Ball 2017: A Night on the Silk Road

Google Calendar - Symphony Ball 2017: A Night on the Silk Road - 2017-06-24 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Symphony Ball 2017: A Night on the Silk Road - 2017-06-24 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Symphony Ball 2017: A Night on the Silk Road - 2017-06-24 17:00:00 iCalendar - Symphony Ball 2017: A Night on the Silk Road - 2017-06-24 17:00:00

Tickets Here

Orchestra Hall 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

A night of luxury and culture, the Symphony Ball 2017 theme is A Night on the Silk Road. Reflecting the inspiring culture, arts, cuisine, and landscapes of ancient Turkey and Persia, the night starts off with gourmet cocktails and dinner at the Hilton, followed by a world-class performance by the Orchestra, in collaboration with hometown hero Dessa and other guests. End the night dancing, drinks, and delighting with some of Minnesota's finest. 

Info

Orchestra Hall 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403 View Map

Visit Event Website

Tickets Here

Google Calendar - Symphony Ball 2017: A Night on the Silk Road - 2017-06-24 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Symphony Ball 2017: A Night on the Silk Road - 2017-06-24 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Symphony Ball 2017: A Night on the Silk Road - 2017-06-24 17:00:00 iCalendar - Symphony Ball 2017: A Night on the Silk Road - 2017-06-24 17:00:00

© 2017 MSP Communications, Inc

All rights reserved

Channels

Company Info

Subscriptions

pinterest instagram RSS
Built with Metro Publisher™