Sylvan Esso at Surly

Surly Brewing Co. 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414

First Ave. and Surly are banding together to bring you concerts at Surly's Festival Field. Up next: Sylvan Esso and Collections of Colonies of Bees. The groups' dancable music gives weekend-long festival vibes without the time commitment and layers of dirt. General admission tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. 

