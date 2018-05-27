Surly Slay Day
Now that winter's finally over (are we allowed to say that?), Surly's Heat Slayer Kölsch is back. To celebrate, they're throwing a party celebrating all things Slayer: especially Cologne, the German city that inspired the brew. Party-goers get unlimited Heat Slayer, all you can eat German cuisine, live music, yard games, and a commemorative take-home Kölsch glass.
Surly Brewing Co. 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414 View Map
