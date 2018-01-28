Surly Bowl LII

to Google Calendar - Surly Bowl LII - 2018-01-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Surly Bowl LII - 2018-01-28 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Surly Bowl LII - 2018-01-28 10:00:00 iCalendar - Surly Bowl LII - 2018-01-28 10:00:00

HopCat Minneapolis 435 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401

It takes a truly special athlete to make it to the Super Bowl, but perhaps an even more magnificent one to make it through a 52-tap takeover. In honor of the big game, Surly's hooking up 52 of their best brews to HopCat's lines for a Sunday they really hope you forget. The haul includes all 11 anniversary beers, seven variations of Darkness (Surly's Russian Imperial Stout), plus all all their most popular hometown heroes—Furious, Hell, and Xtra-Citra, to name a few. The first 100 through the door get a commemorative pint glass from HopCat. 

Info
HopCat Minneapolis 435 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401 View Map
Food & Drink, Super Bowl Event
to Google Calendar - Surly Bowl LII - 2018-01-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Surly Bowl LII - 2018-01-28 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Surly Bowl LII - 2018-01-28 10:00:00 iCalendar - Surly Bowl LII - 2018-01-28 10:00:00