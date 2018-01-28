Surly Bowl LII

It takes a truly special athlete to make it to the Super Bowl, but perhaps an even more magnificent one to make it through a 52-tap takeover. In honor of the big game, Surly's hooking up 52 of their best brews to HopCat's lines for a Sunday they really hope you forget. The haul includes all 11 anniversary beers, seven variations of Darkness (Surly's Russian Imperial Stout), plus all all their most popular hometown heroes—Furious, Hell, and Xtra-Citra, to name a few. The first 100 through the door get a commemorative pint glass from HopCat.