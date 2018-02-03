SuperValu Founders Breakfast
Saint Paul RiverCentre 175 West Kellogg Blvd. , Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
Before Taste of the NFL kicks off, join chefs, players, and founders of the inaugural 1992 Taste of the NFL to celebrate more than two decades of charity at the SuperValu Founders Breakfast. Taste of the NFL began at Super Bowl XXVI in Minneapolis—learn more about the charity’s history and mission with host Dave Mona and special guests. Tickets are $75, the same price they were in 1992.
