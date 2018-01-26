Super Bowl LIVE
Nicollet Mall S. 3rd St. and Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
The newly remodeled Nicollet Mall will get a chance to show itself off during Super Bowl LIVE, a 10-day music, food, and fan-filled block party. Check out massive ice sculptures, the Birkie Bridge, a 750-foot zipline, and tons of local and national musical entertainment including Soul Asylum, Dessa, and Idina Menzel. It’s free!
Info
Nicollet Mall S. 3rd St. and Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401 View Map
Concert, Food & Drink, Live Music, Party, Super Bowl Event