Super Bowl Live Concerts - Bold North Kickoff: Chris Hawkey Band & more
Verizon Up Stage at Ice Mountain Nicollet Mall & 8th St S , Minneapolis, Minnesota
4:00 p.m. DJ Mad Mardigan
5:00 p.m. Kick-off Celebration with Idina Menzel, VocalEssence and Esera Tuaolo
6:15 p.m. Cynthia Johnson performing “Funkytown”
6:45 p.m. Hitchville
7:30 p.m. Trailer Trash
8:30 p.m. Lost Highway
9:15 p.m. Chris Hawkey Band
Info
Verizon Up Stage at Ice Mountain Nicollet Mall & 8th St S , Minneapolis, Minnesota View Map
Concert, Live Music, Super Bowl Event