Super Bowl Live Concerts - Bold North Kickoff: Chris Hawkey Band & more

Verizon Up Stage at Ice Mountain Nicollet Mall & 8th St S , Minneapolis, Minnesota

4:00 p.m. DJ Mad Mardigan

5:00 p.m. Kick-off Celebration with Idina Menzel, VocalEssence and Esera Tuaolo

6:15 p.m. Cynthia Johnson performing “Funkytown”

6:45 p.m. Hitchville

7:30 p.m. Trailer Trash

8:30 p.m. Lost Highway

9:15 p.m. Chris Hawkey Band

Info
Concert, Live Music, Super Bowl Event
Concert, Live Music, Super Bowl Event
