Super Bowl Experience
Minneapolis Convention Center 1301 2nd Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Think Valleyfair, but lots more turf. The NFL’s interactive theme park at the Minneapolis Convention Center gives you the chance to punt, pass, and kick like the pros, get an up-close look at Super Bowl championship rings and that coveted Lombardi hardware, and meet your heroes during a handful of autograph sessions. Tickets $25 - $55.
