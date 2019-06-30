Summit Avenue Garden Stroll
https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4099243
Summit Avenue Summit Avenue, Saint Paul, City of, Minnesota
Stroll and smell the roses in historic Summit Avenue gardens. This 1.5-mile stretch of Victorian-era houses between Lexington Avenue and Lookout Park includes a French-inspired garden, an English garden, a community garden sponsored by House of Hope Presbyterian Church, and many more. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the event. Proceeds from the event go toward the preservation of the history and character of Summit Avenue.
Info
Summit Avenue Summit Avenue, Saint Paul, City of, Minnesota View Map
Benefits & Fundraisers, Special Events