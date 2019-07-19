Summer Yoga Retreat
Minnesota Landscape Arboretum 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska, Minnesota 55318
Immerse yourself in an energizing day of yoga at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. Practice your vinyasa flow, restorative poses and meditation with six sessions throughout the day. The retreat also includes chair massages, live music, and breakfast and lunch. Tickets are $150 for members or $165 for non-members.
