Summer in Shape
Twin Cities Premium Outlets 3965 Eagan Outlets Pkwy., Eagan, Minnesota 55122
This free, 45-minute workout session at Twin Cities Premium Outlets in Center Court near Market Hall is hosted by fitness influencer Mikayla Slegh. The event includes a full body high-intensity interval training workout, with giveaways from Nike, Under Armor, Adidas and other fitness retailers and free coffee. Bring a yoga mat and water to stay hydrated. An RSVP through the Eventbrite page is not required, but is encouraged.
Info
Twin Cities Premium Outlets 3965 Eagan Outlets Pkwy., Eagan, Minnesota 55122 View Map
Special Events