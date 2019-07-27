Summer in Shape

This free, 45-minute workout session at Twin Cities Premium Outlets in Center Court near Market Hall is hosted by fitness influencer Mikayla Slegh. The event includes a full body high-intensity interval training workout, with giveaways from Nike, Under Armor, Adidas and other fitness retailers and free coffee. Bring a yoga mat and water to stay hydrated. An RSVP through the Eventbrite page is not required, but is encouraged.